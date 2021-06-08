A Connecticut high school apologized after a student submitted a quote for its yearbook from Adolf Hitler that was attributed to Floyd. In Arkansas, a junior high school’s yearbook enraged parents for not only falsely claiming that former president Donald Trump was not impeached but for also comparing the racial justice protests following Floyd’s death to the pro-Trump mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Administrators at a Florida high school temporarily stopped selling its yearbook because it included a section on the Black Lives Matter movement that contained the names of those killed by police.