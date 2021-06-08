Tetteh was sharing her hard-earned success with others after a particularly punishing year that has thrown the American education system’s inequalities into new relief: straining families, sending students home to learn in wildly different circumstances and pushing low-income students to drop out amid already uneven access to an expensive commodity: college education. To Roche, his student’s surprise move was a counterpoint to the “bad rap” sometimes given to young people — a testament to the kind of kids at Fitchburg High, he said, and schools around the country.