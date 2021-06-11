Before his death in 2006, Freeze worked in a number of roles at Georgetown, including provost from 1979 until 1991. The university awarded the priest an honorary degree in 1991.
Following the recent allegations, the university convened a working group that included members of its board of directors to address the reports and work with the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus — the religious order that oversees the Jesuits and assigns clergy to serve the school’s community. The working group said Friday that Freeze’s behavior at the university was “troubling and unacceptable.”
“Campus ministers and members of the Society of Jesus play a unique and trusted role in our community,” officials said in a message to the Georgetown community. “We are grateful to the alumnus who came forward with his experiences and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any clergy abuse.”
Officials said the university has apologized to the survivor.
The USA East Province in a statement said it takes seriously allegations of misconduct in ministry.
“Each Jesuit agrees to and complies with an Ethics in Ministry policy aimed at providing a safe and professional environment for those they both serve and work with at all our institutions and apostolates,” said Mike Gabriele, a spokesman for the province. “The allegations against the late Fr. J. Donald Freeze at Georgetown University in the ‘80s are troubling.”
The number of Catholic clergy accused of sexually abusing minors has soared in recent years, according to the most recent annual audit of hundreds of dioceses and church entities throughout the country. More than 4,400 allegations were brought forth in 2019, compared with 1,451 the year prior.
Several provinces have released lists of members of the clergy accused of sexually abusing minors or vulnerable adults, a measure that officials within the Society of Jesus say signals a commitment to accountability and transparency.
In the case of Georgetown’s Freeze, however, the alleged abuse occurred while the survivor was an adult and studying at the university — representing the kind of survivor who could go overlooked as the Catholic Church deals with a sex abuse crisis that has affected thousands of victims.
“[The allegations] have committed the province to readdress and strengthen its policies and procedures regarding sexual misconduct against adults and to reinforce avenues of communications with our institutions,” the Gabriele said.
The announcement from Georgetown came with plans to work with the survivor and the province to protect the community from sexual misconduct and abuse. The school will also continue to host events that build awareness around clerical sex abuse, support research into the effects of abuse, and find ways into improving the screening process for candidates for the seminary, officials said.
“The safety of the Georgetown community is our first priority,” university officials said. “We see these steps as the continuation but not the end of our work, and we are committed to continuing to partner with the alumnus to ensure that not only university policies but also province policies are as strong as possible in supporting survivors.”