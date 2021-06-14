We also discuss the political arguments denouncing the project. While I find many of these critiques cynically opportunistic — gasoline poured into the trash can fires of the culture wars — we take the arguments seriously. Is the 1619 Project racially divisive? Does it teach children to be ashamed of the United States? Does it teach White people to be humiliated by their whiteness? We examine the question as well of how a nation should address the acknowledged sins of its past. (Even critics of the 1619 Project are careful to call slavery appalling and evil.)