The drop in new cases coupled with the availability of the vaccine in the area helped make in-person prom in Exeter, N.H., about 50 miles north of Boston, a reality, school officials said. Exeter High School students were asked to maintain social distancing when they weren’t dancing, and they were also expected to spread out on the three separate dance floors. Students were also asked to raise their hands after every few songs to help record out who was standing by who at a given time, reported WMUR.