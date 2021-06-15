The recipients spanned a broad swath of the nonprofit sector, including arts and cultural institutions and other organizations focused on a range of causes such as racial equity and community engagement.
Thirty colleges and universities made the list. One was the public University of Central Florida in Orlando. The university, with 69,000 students, said it had received an unrestricted gift from Scott and Jewett of $40 million, the largest in its history.
“We are honored by Ms. Scott and Mr. Jewett’s trust and confidence in the University of Central Florida,” UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright said in a statement. “Their transformational gift validates the work of our faculty and staff to foster student success and these funds will enable us to further increase our impact for generations of students. This unrestricted investment will accelerate our trajectory toward becoming the world’s leading public metropolitan research university and inspire others to invest in building a better future for our students and society.”
Scott, an author and philanthropist, was married from 1993 to 2019 to Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos. She is one of the world’s wealthiest people. Word of her marriage to Jewett became public in March.
Last year, Scott gave more than $800 million to higher education institutions that serve large numbers of Black, Latino and Native American students. Those gifts set records at numerous historically Black colleges and universities.
The latest list of education recipients ranges from community colleges to public universities.
“Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved,” Scott wrote.
Scott did not disclose how much each school received, leaving it up to school officials to handle how they would publicize the matter.
Here are colleges and universities that Scott said had received donations:
- Amarillo College
- Brazosport College
- Broward College
- California State Polytechnic University at Pomona
- California State University Channel Islands
- California State University at Fullerton
- California State University at Northridge
- Chaffey College
- City University of New York’s Hostos Community College
- College of the Desert
- El Paso Community College
- Florida International University
- Kennedy-King College
- Long Beach City College
- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Odessa College
- Pasadena City College
- Porterville College
- Renton Technical College
- San Antonio College
- San Jacinto College
- Santa Barbara City College
- Southwest Texas Junior College
- University of California at Merced
- University of Central Florida
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of Texas at San Antonio
- University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- West Hills College Lemoore
- William Rainey Harper College