“I’m keenly aware of what President Becker and the faculty, staff and students have accomplished, and I am anxious to build on the university’s great momentum,” Blake said in a statement. “Working together, I know we can take our university to new heights in the coming years.”
Blake last week stepped down from his post at GWU after he was named the sole finalist for the Georgia State presidency, GWU President Thomas J. LeBlanc said in an email to the community. LeBlanc said he plans to consult with faculty leaders to identify an interim provost.
“I hope you will join me in thanking Dr. Blake for his service as provost and wishing him well in his future endeavors,” LeBlanc said in the message.
Blake will start his term as president of the 35,000-student Georgia State on Aug. 9, officials said.
The provost’s departure will leave the largest university in the District to fill two of its most senior positions. LeBlanc in May said he will leave the university at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, citing the need for a leader who can plan for a future after the pandemic.
LeBlanc’s announcement came while his tenure was under standard review by the board of trustees, and followed the results of a faculty survey that exposed widespread dissatisfaction with his leadership.
Blake came to GWU in late 2019 as LeBlanc sought to widen the university’s reach in science, technology, engineering and math fields. As the pandemic took hold and forced classes online, Blake began overseeing virtual instruction. He recently took on a universitywide task force charged with recommending instructional innovations based on lessons learned throughout the public health crisis.
A Georgia native, Blake will bring to his new role more than two decades in teaching, research and administration at institutions including Drexel University, the University of Miami and Georgetown University.
“Georgia State will excel under Dr. Blake’s leadership,” said Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the University System of Georgia. “He has outstanding experience, and understands the university’s mission to provide students everything from access to a college degree to top-tier research opportunities.”
Blake earlier this year had been considered for a position leading the University of Rhode Island, but withdrew himself as a finalist in April, explaining in an email to senior staff that “there is much important work yet to be done at GW, especially as we emerge from the pandemic,” the campus newspaper, the GW Hatchet, reported.