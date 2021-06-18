Asked about the strike threat and accusation of anti-union tactics, the NEA said in a statement that it has been “negotiating in good faith” since the process began in March and that “we disagree with NEASO’s characterization of our positions.”
The NEA said that the union “is fully committed to and respects the collective bargaining process and unequivocally supports our staff’s right to use that process to advocate for themselves.”
It added: “Though we could not come to an agreement during the 18 days mutually agreed upon for bargaining before the contract expired on May 31st, we have agreed to mediation and hope to shortly reach a solution that focuses on our collective work to achieve NEA’s mission.”
An NEA spokesperson declined to detail what positions had been mischaracterized.
NEASO President Robin McLean said in a statement that “striking is a last resort, but it is something we are ready to do.”
“Let us make this clear: NEA is the largest union in the country, and its managers are asking staff to accept stagnant pay now and well into the future at a time when inflation and the cost of living are skyrocketing,” she said. “NEA Management is also trying to hike healthcare costs and slash retirement benefits that were promised to employees who dedicated their careers to the union’s mission.”
We’ll see what happens.