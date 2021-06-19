Participants were asked to write statements “directed at women, people of color and other groups” about the meaning of the event. Several people wrote that they had a better appreciation for other people’s perspectives or that they came to understand that they had privileges others do not, though most did not apologize. At least one person did, saying he was sorry “for the times I have not stood up for you to create a safe place” and “for the time I’ve spent not thinking about you.”