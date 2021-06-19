The chances of a Black male student being taught to read well is close to one-fifth that of a female White student, one-third that of a male White student. The implications of this for the nation’s future are extremely troubling. If half of the country’s Black males are so inadequately educated that their reading ability is in doubt, so are their futures and those of their families and that of the nation as a whole. [“The Moynihan Report” for a suggestive misinterpretation of this phenomenon.]