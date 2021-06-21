Kimchi, of Potomac, was visiting Chicago over the weekend, according to her family. Chicago police said that around 4 p.m. Saturday, she was approached by an unknown man in the city’s central business district, blocks from the Willis Tower.
The man stabbed Kimchi in her upper back before fleeing, authorities said.
Kimchi was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to officials. No arrests have been made, police said Monday.
In a statement, Kimchi’s family said it was “mourning the loss of Anat and asks for privacy during this difficult time.”
Before pursuing a PhD, Kimchi double-majored in psychology and criminology and criminal justice, graduating magna cum laude from the College Park campus in 2015, according to a commencement program from that year. She also earned a master’s in criminology and criminal justice from the university.
She had recently published research on the effect of race and ethnicity in probation conditions of young offenders.
Gary LaFree, professor and chair of the criminology and criminal justice department, called Kimchi’s death a “tragic loss” in an email to students and employees, WTOP reported.
“Anat was already a notably accomplished scholar,” LaFree said in the message, “but more importantly she was a remarkable woman who was beloved by friends and family.”