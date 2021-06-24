But many schools don’t have a nurse. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, only 52 percent of public schools had a full-time nurse in the 2015-16 school year, the last year for which data is available. Eighty-two percent had at least one full-time or one part-time nurse. But while the federal government recommends that elementary, middle and high schools have one nurse for every 750 students, the National Association of School Nurses says that the average nurse cares for 1,000 students.