He was known, in part, for his empathy, once volunteering to escort a girl to a school event because no other boy would take her. To his siblings, he was as much a parent as a brother, rustling the kids out of bed and helping them get dressed, making pancakes and eggs before they caught the bus. On Wednesdays, family karaoke night, he was almost always the first one up, insisting that his brothers and sisters join him.