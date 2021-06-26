School officials said they considered other options such as increasing class sizes, but felt it was important to keep class sizes small. Instead, the school system says it plans to split up the original summer program — which was supposed to take place from June 28 to July 23 — into two blocks with some students with special needs moved into a second session tentatively scheduled from July 26 to August 12. The school system is trying to hire enough staff to make the second session possible, officials said. About 700 of the 1,200 being deferred into the later second session were virtual students, and roughly 500 were planning to attend in-person.