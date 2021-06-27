Academically at-risk students take seven college credit hours during the summer before their freshman year. The retention rate for these students has increased from 50 percent to more than 80 percent.

Freshmen are assigned to small learning communities organized around a meta-major — a suite of courses designed to help them make an informed choice about their major — and during their first semester they take the same classes. It is easy for a 19-year-old to get lost in an institution like Perimeter, which enrolls 27,000 students, and this common experience encourages students to build connections with their classmates.

Research shows that freshmen are especially likely to listen to students who have been through the same experience a year or two earlier. At Perimeter, undergraduates who have done well in tough courses are embedded, during subsequent semesters, as tutors in that course.

Academic advisers are alerted the moment that a student flounders. Community students often lead complicated lives, as breadwinners for their families and child-minders of their siblings. Instead of waiting for these students to ask for help, advisers reach out proactively, catching problems early on. In 2020, amid the pandemic, there were more than 40,000 of these advising sessions.

Students who are a handful of credits shy of graduating but need a few hundred dollars to pay their bills receive no-strings grants.

A chatbot communicates with students through text messages, answering their questions about enrollment, registration, financial aid and the like. A random-control trial, conducted by Brown University Professor Lindsay Page, showed that students who used the chatbot completed the registration paperwork at rates 20 percent to 40 percent higher than those who didn’t.

Career-oriented experiences are infused throughout the curriculum.