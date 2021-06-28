Even in Virginia, where the Grimm case originated, conservatives are battling in the courts to stop the state from implementing guidelines that would force schools to allow transgender children to use facilities and join school groups — such as sports teams — that match their gender identities. Those advancing bills to ban transgender athletes from high school sports say it is unfair to allow a transgender girl to compete against other girls, believing they have an unfair advantage. Opponents say that research on the topic is too limited to draw any sound conclusions and that the fights are putting a disproportionate spotlight on what amounts to a tiny fraction of student-athletes.