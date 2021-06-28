It is unclear how debate over the 1619 Project may have influenced the UNC board of trustees as it weighs her tenure bid. The chair of the board, Richard Y. Stevens, said last month that another board member, Charles G. “Chuck” Duckett, had raised questions about the bid in advance of a January meeting. Stevens said at the time that it was not unusual for trustees to take a closer look at “candidates that don’t come from a traditional academic-type background.”