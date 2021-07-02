“We sent you two letters urging you to oppose this damaging legislative proposal, both in its original form and as passed by the Senate, and requested a chance to meet with you to seek a solution that didn’t derail the important efforts underway in New Hampshire,” it says. “The Council has continuously worked to deliver to you our findings, sent you our opinion that this would weaken — not strengthen — the state’s anti-discrimination laws, and urged you to oppose this provision. Your disregard of this work makes clear that we are no longer able to fulfill the Council’s mandate.”