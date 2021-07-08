The competition marked the bee’s return after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation last year for the first time since World War II. Signs of the pandemic were still apparent at the event, which was considerably smaller compared with past years: Only 11 finalists traveled to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where the final rounds were held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Preliminary rounds, typically held in the days leading up to the spelling bee finals, had instead been held virtually over the past several weeks.