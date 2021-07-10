Cohen and other Black students at the journalism school and at programs across the country told The Post that they were disappointed that Hannah-Jones wouldn’t be counted among faculty at UNC and that the spectacle of her tenure process made them examine the lack of Black professors who are teaching them how to report the truth. Hannah-Jones’s presence would not have overwhelmingly changed the racial demographics of the school, but it would’ve added to the number of Black instructors on campus whose presence alone is a motivator to pursue the field, they said. Students said it also came with a sobering message: being “twice as good” doesn’t always yield what one deserves.