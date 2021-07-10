Zo’nique’s mother, Monique Chambliss-Green, was a kindergarten aide at the school who still worked remotely. She had three other middle school-aged children at home and it would be hard to make sure they were all ready for virtual school, log on to her own class and drive Zo’nique to school. Beside, she was unsure if she was ready for any of her children to go back. Like many Ketcham parents, she had not been vaccinated yet, deciding she would wait until sometime in the summer to make sure that everything was safe with it.