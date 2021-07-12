Another time, she and a small team of male cadets had to spend a few days hiking in the woods as part of a training exercise. “On the first day, we set off,” she recalled, “this male cadet turned to me out of nowhere and said, ‘There’s no Title IX in the woods.’ I was shocked. I didn’t even know how to respond, so I didn’t.” The most harrowing moment she faced was when a male cadet — the son of a former prominent VMI official — threatened to murder her. Once, she remembered, she woke up in the middle of the night and found him in her room.