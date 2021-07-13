Children from impoverished households are already behind their more affluent classmates by the time they enter kindergarten, and the disparities persist through school. Students living in poverty are twice as likely to repeat a grade, and 10 times as likely to drop out of high school, researchers found a decade ago, a sequence of events that makes it difficult for them to escape it. Household income is indelibly imprinted on test scores: On the SAT, students from households that made less than $20,000 scored, on average, 400 points less than did students growing up in homes where earnings exceeded $100,000, according to 2014 data. All of this, too, is compounded by the fact schools in poor communities are often underfunded.