The proposed rules did not actually suggest the contested material would be required for grantees to use, but Education Secretary Miguel Cardona addressed concerns of critics by making clear in a blog post that curriculum decisions will not be dictated by the federal government.
“This program, however, has not, does not, and will not dictate or recommend specific curriculum be introduced or taught in classrooms,” he wrote Friday on the department’s blog, Homeroom. “Those decisions are — and will continue to be — made at the local level.”
Department spokeswoman Kelly Leon said Cardona would have no further comment about the issue other than what he wrote on the blog.
Some conservative groups praised the changes, including Parents Defending Children, which said in a statement that it “applauds” Cardona’s decision “to change course” on the grants “by withdrawing the requirement that grantees incorporate curriculum and instruction based on or similar to the 1619 Project or the works of Ibram X. Kendi.”
The New York Times’s 1619 Project — mentioned in the introductory language of the April proposed rules as an example of a resource that educators could draw upon — is a collection of writings published in 2019 which argue that America was founded in 1619, the year that enslaved Africans were first brought to the land that became the United States. The work of Kendi, director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, was also mentioned in the introductory language.
The proposed rules said that in awarding grants, the agency would prioritize programs that “reflect the diversity, identities, histories, contributions, and experiences of all students” and “create inclusive, supportive, and identity-safe learning environments.” The application notice published Monday said the same thing.
The episode over the grant program is part of a larger national debate about how to teach U.S. history and civics, with more than 25 Republican-led states either passing or considering rules aimed at preventing teachers from discussing systemic racism in schools.
The controversy has focused on something called critical race theory, an academic framework that examines how laws and public policy have long perpetuated racism but that is not actually taught in most classrooms. Critics say that racism is not systemic but perpetuated by individuals.
Republicans began discussing critical race theory last year after a social justice movement sparked by George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis prompted teachers to try to incorporate more lessons about racism in civics and history classes.
The proposed rules published in April drew nearly 34,000 comments on the Federal Register, many of them critical. Mentions of critical race theory skyrocketed on the conservative Fox News — going from 107 in March to 901 in June, according to Media Matters, a left-leading media watchdog group.
Parents Defending Children said it had “played a significant role in helping parents and other stakeholders express their concerns” over the rules of the grant program, and that “11,371 comments, or over 33 percent of the total” number of comments “were facilitated by our comment portal.”
A separate $1 billion grant program for the teaching of civics being considered by Congress was not covered by the proposed rules, but got caught up in the controversy about the $3 million grant program when critics said they feared that the administration would try to dictate materials for that, too. Bipartisan supporters of the legislation say the law would leave curriculum decisions to states and districts.
Cardona, who has repeatedly said the federal government was not trying to dictate curriculum, appeared recently before the House Education and Labor Committee at a hearing about school funding, during which Republicans peppered him with questions about the issue.
“The hearing with Secretary Cardona demonstrated the degree to which Republicans are trying to distract their constituents from the fact that they repeatedly vote against school funding,” committee chairman, Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.), said in a statement. “They are so focused on rewriting our students’ textbooks and controlling teachers’ lesson plans that they are ignoring the job in front of us: Making sure our students and schools have the tools they need to recover from the pandemic.”
Here’s what Cardona wrote on the department’s blog, Homeroom:
The teaching of civics and history — an opportunity to better understand our past and how our government works so we can engage in and influence our future — has long provided the foundation for students to be active participants in society and help our nation live up to its highest ideals. These values have been championed over the years by Americans of all backgrounds, and they are deeply embedded in our commitment to both patriotism and progress.One of the ways the Department carries out these efforts is through programs like the American History and Civics grant programs, part of which was first launched in the early 2000’s, authorized in 2017 and supported by bipartisan leaders in the House and Senate. The goal of this program is to improve the quality of American history, civics, and government education in order to provide more students the opportunity to learn about the rich history of our nation and build the skills needed to fully participate in civic life. The program enables higher education institutions, non-profit organizations, and other interested applicants the opportunity to explore innovative and creative ways to support educators and the teaching of history to students, aiming to build a more active, engaged society. This program, however, has not, does not, and will not dictate or recommend specific curriculum be introduced or taught in classrooms. Those decisions are – and will continue to be – made at the local level.Today the Department is posting the Notices Inviting Applications for this year’s American History and Civics grant competitions. The notices include two priorities that are invitational, meaning they encourage applicants to address topics that are important to the Department. The first invitational priority encourages projects that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives into teaching and learning. This priority is included because the Department recognizes the value of supporting teaching and learning that reflects the rich diversity, identities, histories, contributions, and experiences of all students. As every parent knows, when students can make personal connections to their learning experiences, there are greater opportunities for them to stay engaged in their education and see pathways for their own futures.A second invitational priority encourages projects that improve students’ information literacy skills. At a time when our democratic institutions are threatened by misinformation and disinformation, our democracy depends on robust civic engagement and informed public discourse, and civics education can help students become better citizens by developing the skills necessary to distinguish between accurate and inaccurate information.Like invitational priorities in any grant competition, applicants are not required to address these priorities, and earn no additional points and gain no competitive advantage in the grant competition for addressing these priorities.At the Department, we will continue our work providing engaging, innovative learning opportunities to students, in order to build stronger societies and better futures for all communities. Through the teaching of American history and civics, we can continue our efforts toward reaching those founding ideals of our nation. And as President Biden has noted, while we still haven’t yet lived up to all of those ideals, we will never stop trying.