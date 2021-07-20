In one case, the Liberty University Police Department told a 15-year-old girl she would be criminally charged with filing a false report, the complaint alleges. “The police then began an ‘investigation’ into her claim, which seemed to solely consist of a demand that she strip and submit to being photographed by the chief of police,” which she refused to do, according to the complaint. Police did not take her to the hospital but continued to “badger” her until she agreed to be photographed naked by a female debate coach, according to the lawsuit.