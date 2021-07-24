Health officials say there is no evidence that the delta variant affects children and adolescents differently than earlier ones — and the vast majority of the 4 million young people who were infected since the pandemic began did not become severely ill, with many showing no symptoms. They health officials say, though, that because the delta variant is more contagious, more children could get it and carry it home to people who aren’t vaccinated. Vaccinated people can also get what is known as “breakthrough” infections, though hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated.