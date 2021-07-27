While many districts say they are still evaluating data about covid-19 rates in their areas before setting masking policies, at least nine states — all led by Republicans, including Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia and Texas — have passed legislation barring school districts from imposing mask mandates. And some districts had already decided that some or all students would wear masks. Some policies require masks be worn by everybody in elementary school buildings but only the unvaccinated in middle and high schools, while others just encourage all older students to wear them.