Guskiewicz, a neuroscientist and expert on concussions, took office in 2019 as the university was wrestling with the Silent Sam uproar. One of the final acts of his predecessor, Carol Folt, was to order removal of the pedestal where the statue had stood for generations in a central spot on campus. The Confederate monument was a flash point for students and faculty who viewed it as a symbol of white supremacy contradicting the values of a modern, multiracial university. Folt’s action that January put her at odds with leaders of the Board of Governors, who were considering what to do with the toppled statue.