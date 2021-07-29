At William & Mary, students and employees had been notified in May that vaccination would be required once the FDA gave full approval to at least one vaccine. Still, the public university in Virginia asked people to provide proof of their vaccination status if they intended to participate in in-person events in the fall. But earlier this week, school officials alarmed some parents and students with an email warning that the number who had registered as being fully vaccinated was well short of what was needed to resume more-normal operations in the fall.