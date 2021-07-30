The risk of significant illness for children with the virus is low but it remains possible: More than 19,000 children have been hospitalized with coronavirus in 24 states and New York City as of July 22, according to a database from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. While all Floridians over 12 are eligible to get the vaccine, including teachers, nearly 49 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.