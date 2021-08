I worry that many district leaders continue to believe that they are the “smartest people in the room” and will make unwise choices in using the additional funds that are being provided to schools. One key reason this could happen is because some of them refuse to seriously engage with teachers and our unions (and with students and families) about the best ways to use those funds to benefit students and their families. I worry that they will continue to ignore the principle of subsidiarity — that the people closest to the problem tend to have the best ideas about how to solve them. As a result, it could become more difficult in the future to gain public support for essential new funding for our schools.