“Safety remains our highest priority” the district said, adding that it will “advocate” for all students and staffers to get vaccinated and “strongly” encourages mask-wearing “by everyone in schools.”
Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest school district in Florida, and the sixth-largest in the country, announced last Wednesday a mask requirement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance that students and staffers in K-12 schools wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in light of the recent surge of the coronavirus’s highly transmissible delta variant.
As part of the schools reopening plans for the 2021/2022 school year, the school district said in a statement that face coverings would be mandatory for students, staffers and visitors inside all schools and district facilities but would not be required outdoors.
The first day of school for Broward public schools is Aug. 18.
DeSantis, who has repeatedly opposed new restrictions or mask mandates, on Friday issued the executive order, which said the recent CDC guidance that students wear masks “lacks” scientific justification and threatened that the government could withhold state funds from “noncompliant” schools.
The State Board of Education can withhold the transfer of state funds, discretionary grant funds, discretionary lottery funds or any other funds until a school district complies with the governor’s directive, the order established.
The state board also can declare a school district ineligible for competitive grants.
The order was issued “in response to several Florida school boards considering, or implementing mask mandates in their schools after the Biden Administration issued unscientific and inconsistent recommendations that school-aged children wear masks,” a news release said.
The order also argues that masking children “may lead to negative health and societal ramifications” and argues that children are at low risk of developing serious illness from coronavirus infections.
More than 19,000 children had been hospitalized with coronavirus in 24 states and New York City as of July 22, according to a database of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
DeSantis’s order adds that its intent is “to protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks.”
The district’s backtracking on its mask policy comes as Florida becomes the new center of the delta variant outbreak; the state accounts for 1 in 5 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection nationwide. Over the weekend, the Sunshine State reported its largest ever single-day increase in new coronavirus cases and a record for hospitalizations, with more than 10,000 patients.
DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates in schools is the latest in a number of steps taken by the governor defying or criticizing federal guidance, adding to to clashes and tensions between the governor and the White House.
In May, the governor signed a law that gives him the authority to invalidate local measures including mask mandates and limitations on business operations, and also banned businesses and government entities from requiring proof of vaccination, the Associated Press reported.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the federal government is willing to help Florida in dealing with the recent explosive surge of cases and hospitalizations but that the state “should encourage people to get vaccinated and wear masks as well as to allow schools to mandate the use of masks among children.”
“So, at a certain point, leaders are going to have to choose whether they’re going to follow public health guidelines or whether they’re going to follow politics, and we certainly encourage all governors to follow the public health guidelines,” she said during a news briefing.
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw told The Washington Post that Psaki’s comments were “misleading,” as the governor has “consistently encouraged” Floridians to get vaccinated, and she added that children in Florida are allowed to wear masks “if they and their parents make that choice.”
“As a father of three young children, Governor DeSantis feels strongly that parents know their children best and have their kids’ interests at heart, so every parent should be free to make the decisions that are best for their own children,” Pushaw said in a statement to The Post.
“We’re glad to see that Broward Schools reversed its overreach and is now following the science, while respecting parents’ rights,” she said, arguing that counties in Florida that imposed mask mandates last year have not produced significantly better covid-19 outcomes in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.
The CDC’s revised guidance on mask use for children is based on information that shows the delta variant is more transmissible, and experts have argued the measure will protect the unvaccinated — includes children under age 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccines in the United States.