Imagine two high school seniors who have taken the SAT. The first — let’s call her Maria — is a second-generation immigrant. She lives in the hardscrabble neighborhood of East Los Angeles with her mother, who works as a housekeeper, and her three younger siblings. Because her mom is working full time, Maria takes care of her brothers and sisters after school. Only 70 percent of Maria’s classmates will graduate — that’s leagues below the national average — and only 20 percent of those graduates will go to college.