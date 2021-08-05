“I am beside myself,” said Fariha Shafi, a doctor who is writing letters and signing petitions in support of a mask mandate. “I don’t understand why you would choose not to do this, because you already have data that it works. It worked in your own district [last school year]. What is preventing you from doing it now?”
With school starting in the district on Aug. 18, the doctors have sent letters to Superintendent Tonya Merrigan and other community leaders, saying in part:
We urge you to not succumb to the pressure of a vocal minority to prematurely abandon these critical risk mitigation measures. Listen to the science, data, and professional advice from our public health officials who have dedicated themselves to overcoming this pandemic. For those that advocate for personal choice over community health and safety, we refer to the existing precedent within the school district’s “Nut Safer” policy. This important initiative has undoubtedly saved the lives of many children with life-threatening food allergies … As the leading school district, we must prioritize the health and well-being of all our students, teachers, and staff, as well as the greater community.
Asked why the superintendent was not issuing a mask mandate, Kaci Brutto, communications director for the district, said in an email: “Information about masking can be found on our district website. It is important to note that guidance from local, state, or national agencies influences these measures and could result in revisions to these practices.”
Johnson County’s coronavirus positivity rate has been rising and is now at 8.4 percent — up from 7.9 percent last month. Hospitalizations among the unvaccinated are also increasing, according to the county health department.
Physician Johanna Finkle, who signed the letter, said she sees pregnant patients every day in her practice, including some who are not vaccinated and at risk of catching the virus.
“Of course, I talk about vaccination all day,” she said. “And I hear a lot of reasons why they don’t get vaccinated. They cite fertility concerns, and I cite experts who recommend vaccines for pregnant women.”
Sloane Heller, a parent who is helping coordinate the doctors’ initiative, said there is a “loud” minority group that is ignoring the science and pushing against masking, and officials refusing to impose a mandate are defying recommendations of the federal government and other experts.
“That is sending a message to our students that it’s okay to defy the experts and what our doctors and scientists tell us about what is best for ourselves and community,” she said. “And that is a really dangerous message to send.”
In Johnson County, opponents to a mask mandate have attacked pro-mandate activists, publishing their names, their addresses and their children’s names.
State Sen. Cindy Holscher (D) said that one factor complicating the already difficult situation is a law passed by the legislature and signed earlier this year by Gov. Laura Kelly (D) that allows schools to offer no more than 40 hours of remote learning to any student enrolled in the school district.
Under the law, only the school board can authorize individual students to temporarily attend school via remote learning in excess of 40 hours. And the Kansas State Board of Education can authorize a district to provide remote learning in excess of 40 hours in certain extreme circumstances.
“This is tied to education funding,” she said. “So essentially if something happens, if there is a big covid outbreak and there is a need to shut down, our schools can’t necessarily switch over to remote learning.”
“In the field I am in, day in and day out, we are seeing young patients, children, being admitted with covid who were not vaccinated,” Shafi said, adding that she will feel comfortable sending her child to school only if “everybody masks up.”