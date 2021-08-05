We urge you to not succumb to the pressure of a vocal minority to prematurely abandon these critical risk mitigation measures. Listen to the science, data, and professional advice from our public health officials who have dedicated themselves to overcoming this pandemic. For those that advocate for personal choice over community health and safety, we refer to the existing precedent within the school district’s “Nut Safer” policy. This important initiative has undoubtedly saved the lives of many children with life-threatening food allergies … As the leading school district, we must prioritize the health and well-being of all our students, teachers, and staff, as well as the greater community.