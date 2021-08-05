The changes affect the city’s universities, where more than 84,000 students will convene in late August for the beginning of the fall semester. After more than a year of virtual learning, campuses are preparing for a full reopening.
George Washington University lifted its indoor mask requirement for vaccinated individuals in June, then reinstated the measure along with the District on Saturday. The campus of more than 27,000 students will also require students and employees to be vaccinated for the fall semester.
“This multilayered approach will help ensure that we are able to safely resume in-person teaching, learning and working this next semester,” officials said.
American University also updated its mask guidance and will continue to enforce a vaccine mandate for students and employees. Eric Brock, a rising senior and former student body president, said he’s grateful for the change.
“I think it’s the safe thing to do,” said Brock, 21. “We just want to make sure everybody’s safe coming back, and I know would feel safer if everyone’s wearing a mask. The variants concern me.”
Catholic University, in a departure from other colleges in the city, will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the fall semester. But the campus of about 5,770 students did strengthen its policies on masking to match the District’s stance. The city’s update also forced Gallaudet University to require indoor mask usage less than a week after making it optional.
Encouraged by the vaccine, university leaders had hoped the fall semester would offer some sense of normalcy. Officials throughout the country have announced plans that include classrooms, residence halls and other spaces returning to full — or close to full — capacity.
But the emergence and rampant spread of the delta variant could jeopardize those plans, and stands to throw campuses into another year of uncertainty.
“It is impossible to say this is the way it’s going to be, period, end of sentence,” Pat McGuire, president of Trinity Washington University, said about her plans for the fall, which include face-to-face classes for undergraduates. “I am mentally prepared that the variant will get worse, which will cause us to pull back on some of our plans.”
Trinity Washington’s campus of about 1,700 students has enforced a masking requirement since the pandemic took hold, McGuire said.
“We didn’t want to have people playing a guessing game of who is vaccinated and who is not,” McGuire said. “Everybody is a potential spreader, whether they have been vaccinated or not, and masks really do help to contain the aerosol that is the cause of the spread of infection.”
Although the school has a vaccine mandate, McGuire said students have been slow to confirm their status. Just 50 percent of the student body has reported getting their shots, she said.
The president suspects students either have not had time to get vaccinated or are not reading emails from the school that remind students to show proof of inoculation. But McGuire said she is optimistic the campus will reach the 80 percent mark.
“We’re trying to do peer-to-peer encouragement,” McGuire said, adding that officials will use the first several days of the semester to encourage students to use the on-campus vaccine clinic.
The city’s sole public university, the University of the District of Columbia, will continue to enforce the mask mandate it installed at the start of the pandemic. So will Georgetown University.
Howard University’s policy also remains unchanged, but the prevalence of the delta variant did influence officials on Wednesday to expand the school’s vaccine mandate to include faculty and staff. The requirement previously applied only to students.
“Recent data indicate that 97 percent of people now entering hospitals for covid-19 are unvaccinated,” Wayne A.I. Frederick, the university’s president said in a message to the campus. “Our concern regarding the spread of variants also frames our decision regarding a universitywide vaccine requirement. Data has proven that the best way to fully protect our community is through vaccination.”