Citing concerns about the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now asking fully vaccinated people throughout most of the country to again wear masks indoors. In the District, where coronavirus case rates have risen sharply in recent weeks, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has expanded the city’s mask requirement — which applied only to unvaccinated people — to include the inoculated. Everyone over the age of 2 is now required to wear masks in indoor public settings.