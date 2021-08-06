In Florida, the state school board acted on an emergency basis to broaden eligibility for a private school voucher program to students attending districts that require masks. Under the order, students in these districts will qualify for taxpayer-funded subsidies in a program created for children who had been bullied or harassed in school.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has ordered districts not to mandate masks, threatening to withhold funding from districts that don’t comply, and arguing masks should be a personal choice. But a few Florida districts are set to defy those orders, arguing masks are needed to protect students from the coronavirus transmission at a time when the delta variant of the disease is surging.
“If a parent wants their child to wear a mask, they should have that right,” said state school board vice chair Ben Gibson. “If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask in school, they should have that right.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal masking in all schools, saying it is among the best strategies available to mitigate spread of the virus. But about a half-dozen states have banned their school districts from imposing requirements.
Among them is Arkansas, which bans virtually all governmental bodies, including schools, from imposing masks. On Friday, though, an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the law.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) had signed the ban in April, but later supported rolling it back for schools. He argued that allowing individual school districts to make this decision was a conservative approach that boosted local control.
Hutchinson called the legislature back from a special session to reconsider the law, but lawmakers declined to make changes.
Friday’s order, issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled against the state on several grounds, said Tom Mars, attorney for two mothers who challenged the ban. For instance, Mars said, under the law, the court was prohibited from ordering those at the hearing to don masks — something that Fox himself had in fact ordered. He ruled that such intrusions into another branch of government’s actions amounted to an unconstitutional breach on the separation of powers. He also noted that while public schools were barred from mandating masks, private schools were not.
In Florida, the governor had directed the school board to enforce an executive order that commanded parental choice regarding masks.
Opponents have pointed to skyrocketing coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Florida reported 22,783 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day count since the start of the pandemic in 2020. In addition, the state had its fifth straight day of record covid-19 hospitalizations — and on Friday said 199 more people had died of the virus. Since the pandemic began, Florida has had more than 2.7 million recorded cases of the coronavirus and more than 39,600 deaths.
Several districts have threatened to defy the DeSantis order. Alachua County, where the University of Florida is located, is mandating masks for the first two weeks of school amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Two school custodians in the district had recently died of covid-19.
Broward County had imposed a mask mandate but put it on pause after DeSantis threatened to withhold state funding from districts that required masks. Now it has reversed itself again. Masks must be worn by everyone in Broward public schools, the school board decided this week.
Duval County also passed a mask mandate, but it allows for parents to opt out. And Leon County schools officials have said they want to impose a mask mandate and were waiting until Friday to see if the state would respond to an appeal.
Under the state board action, children in these districts could qualify for vouchers to attend private schools, though it was not clear how much money would be dedicated to the program or how many students might benefit.
The Florida state school board did not respond to a woman who spoke in the public comments section of the meeting to ask whether the vouchers would be available for students who want mask mandates and attend districts that do not require them.
The program, called Hope scholarships, normally is available to students who have been harassed or bullied in their public schools. Under the emergency order, the vouchers are available “when a school district’s COVID-19 health protocols, including masking, pose a health or educational danger to their child.”
According to EdChoice, a nonprofit organization that supports school choice, the Hope Scholarship, which began in the 2018-19 school year, served 393 students in 2021, down from 436 the year before.
Maximum scholarships range between $6,673 and $7,169, and students who transfer to an out of-district- school can receive up to $750 for transportation. Only students who attend traditional public school districts can qualify; students in publicly funded charter schools, are not eligible.
Damaris Allen, a public education advocate in Florida with one child in Hillsborough County Public Schools, said she worries about the health and safety of children who will be forced into schools with unmasked classmates, some of whom could be carrying the virus.
“They touted this by saying that parental choice is the most important thing,” she said. “But the challenge with this is that we know they are opting to choose one parent’s choice over another.”