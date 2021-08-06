Friday’s order, issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled against the state on several grounds, said Tom Mars, attorney for two mothers who challenged the ban. For instance, Mars said, under the law, the court was prohibited from ordering those at the hearing to don masks — something that Fox himself had in fact ordered. He ruled that such intrusions into another branch of government’s actions amounted to an unconstitutional breach on the separation of powers. He also noted that while public schools were barred from mandating masks, private schools were not.