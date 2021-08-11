“We think this is the right thing to do and we think this is a sustainable way to keep our schools open,” he told reporters. “It’s the right thing to do to keep our most precious resource healthy and safe, our children.”
The vast majority of teachers have been vaccinated already, he said; national teachers unions put the figure at about 90 percent across the country.
But Newsom said it was urgent to vaccinate school support staff. The new rules apply to teachers as well as paraprofessionals, bus drivers, janitors and all other school staff. Newsom said the rules would be enforced the same way other school policies and requirements are handled.
Newsom had already imposed a similar requirement on state workers, and the federal government has done the same. On Tuesday, the District of Columbia announced that all city employees, including school staff, would be required to submit to weekly coronavirus tests if they are not vaccinated. But California is the first state to require the vaccines for school personnel.
California also requires students and staff to wear masks inside schools.
Responding to questions, Newsom said he would consider vaccine mandates for students in the future “if necessary.”
“We believe this is a meaningful first step,” he said.
The decision underscores how political divides continue to divide the nation’s pandemic response. In Florida and Texas, Republican governors have barred local districts from requiring masks in schools.