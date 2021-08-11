The family is seeking a total of $100.4 million in damages from the university and former officials for wrongful death and survival, said Tom Doyle, the family’s attorney. The claim for survival allows the family to seek damages for the pain and suffering Paregol experienced before her death, Doyle added.
Ian Paregol, Olivia’s father, said he hopes the action will push the university to prioritize students’ safety. The suit comes about two weeks before thousands of students are scheduled to move onto the College Park campus and start the fall semester.
“Our family will never recover from the grief of losing our beloved, sweet Olivia,” Paregol said in a statement. “While this lawsuit seeks to bring a modicum of justice to Olivia, it is intended also to serve as a wake-up call for students and families of UMD and of other colleges and universities that have failed in their basic responsibilities to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.”
In an interview, Ian Paregol said incoming students and families should be aware of the persistent issues on campus. “We’re hopeful that maybe the university this time will address some of the mold issues we know continue to be present in the dorms,” he said.
The university declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing a policy against commenting on pending or ongoing litigation. Efforts to reach Loh were unsuccessful.
“The university grieves the loss of our student Olivia Paregol, and we continue to keep her friends and family in our thoughts,” school officials said in a statement.
In the wake of the adenovirus outbreak, frustrated students and parents pointed to widespread mold that overtook U-Md. in 2018 and forced nearly 600 students to temporarily evacuate Elkton Hall, the dorm where Paregol lived. While mold does not cause adenovirus, it can set the stage for other health problems, particularly for those like Paregol with compromised immune systems.
McBride, who led the university’s Health Center when Paregol died, acknowledged in emails to administrators that “mold can cause respiratory irritation that may increase susceptibility of any viral infection.”
McBride declined a request for comment.
Paregol’s family has accused the university and its leadership of “systematic failures, deceitful actions and purposeful inactions,” including failure to maintain aging residence halls, instructing staffers to cover mold with paint and moving students onto campus despite the knowledge that mold was present in nearly every residence hall.
“It’s egregious, what we have learned,” Doyle said. “Not only the willful decision not to disclose this to the student body, including Olivia, but also the mold issue.”
The lawsuit alleges U-Md. “wantonly, recklessly and intentionally engaged in conduct with conscious disregard of applicable health and safety codes” when it housed 570 students in a residence hall designed to fit 530 people. The suit argues the “excess capacity of students” put a strain on the building’s air ventilation and HVAC systems, allowing for an overgrowth of mold.
“It’s a tinderbox you’re basically throwing a match on,” Doyle said. “Within days, Olivia, her roommate and other kids began to have respiratory problems.”
A Washington Post investigation found the university waited 18 days to tell students the adenovirus was present on campus, a decision that left vulnerable students such as Paregol at risk. More than 40 students were sickened with the adenovirus, 15 of whom were treated at hospitals, according to the university.
The virus also sickened university staffers, including housekeepers and custodians, who worked in the residence halls.
About a year after the outbreak, an external review of the university’s response found officials acted “in accordance with the university’s own internal policies and procedures” and “adhered to the requirements of all local, state and federal regulations and statutes governing reporting and communication concerning infectious diseases.” But, the review concluded, there was room for improvement.
The panel made 14 pages of recommendations, including developing specific crisis outreach for students with underlying health issues, streamlining campuswide messaging and performing air sampling tests.
In the months after Paregol’s death, the university installed sensors throughout campus to monitor moisture and humidity. But the issue has persisted. Several anthropology department professors in 2019 complained of allergies, rashes and sinus headaches after dealing with years of mold and mildew growth in their offices.