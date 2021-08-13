Federal law allows the CDC to respond when state actions are inadequate to stop interstate spread of disease, so theoretically the agency could try to use that power to impose mask mandates. It has used that power three times during the pandemic: to impose a moratorium on evictions; to prevent cruise ships from operating during the pandemic’s early stages; and to require masks in transit settings. Courts have struck down the first two of those orders, and the legal grounds for a mask mandate would be very shaky, Wiley said.