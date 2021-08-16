Pines made it a point to be visible. He made an effort, he said, to build community digitally, encouraging faculty and students to find new ways to engage each other through their computer screens. The president met with student leaders to try to repair the administration’s relationship with its more than 40,000 students. The relationship had been fractured by incidents such as the adenovirus outbreak in 2018, when the university waited 18 days to tell students the virus was on the campus, a decision that left students like Paregol vulnerable and weakened many students’ trust in the institution.