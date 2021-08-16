Now, a little more than a year after Pines took the helm, the University of Maryland in College Park is preparing to welcome its largest freshman class in history. In the wake of the pandemic, the university has waived its standardized testing requirement and joined the Common Application, a platform hundreds of colleges use to help students apply.
Pines’s first year in office has been marked by a series of victories. He has started to reckon with racism on the campus, outlined new sustainability goals and pledged $40 million over the next five years to hire and support faculty from underrepresented groups. His administration is bolstering research, with plans to establish the university and surrounding city of College Park as the quantum science capital of the country, Pines said.
But challenges remain. After years of distrust, the relationship between the administration and many students remains fragile. Black students at the forefront of campus activism say many of their demands remain unmet. And despite Pines’s commitment to making the state’s flagship university more accessible, the governing body that oversees it and 11 other public universities approved a tuition hike of two percent for in-state residents and five percent for out-of-state residents for the 2021-2022 school year.
The 17-month-old pandemic presents another obstacle. The university planned for a full reopening, free of masks, thanks in part to a campuswide vaccine mandate. But the delta variant has already forced the campus to revert and reinstate its indoor mask policy for vaccinated individuals.
“We did it last year, so it wasn’t a big problem,” Pines said about requiring masks. “The difference is that we won’t be socially distant. We’ll still have the masking.”
A unique opportunity
For the 56-year-old president, an engineer by training, the pandemic has been an opportunity to do things differently.
“If we’re five years from now, and people have forgotten 2020, something is fundamentally wrong,” Pines joked. His tone shifted: “It’s the first time that all of us on this planet were affected all at the same time. And so that means that this is an opportunity to do those things that are positive, that positively impact communities, people and society.”
Two years before the pandemic took hold, Maryland football player Jordan McNair died after suffering heatstroke during a team workout, prompting scrutiny of the athletic department. Freshman Olivia Paregol also died in 2018 during an adenovirus outbreak, which ignited widespread criticism of the school’s handling of the crisis and earlier appearance of mold throughout the campus.
“There was a hypersensitivity to the loss of another life,” Pines said about the university’s initial response to the pandemic. “And so we decided that the best way to go forward was to go online for the first two weeks, test the entire student population multiple times, and make sure our positivity [rate was] at a reasonable level to then open up for a limited number of in-person [classes], like 20 percent in-person.”
Pines took a hands-on approach to curbing infections that fall. He personally delivered masks on the campus. In September, he walked the streets of College Park, approaching groups of barhopping students and warning them to wear their masks. “It’s not what I’d expected to do as president, but it’s part of my job for now,” he later tweeted.
Like many other university leaders, Pines went bare-armed on Twitter to publicize his coronavirus vaccine injection. As on-campus case totals rose, his administration worked with nearby bars and restaurants to set stricter health standards.
“We basically said to them that you can’t operate like you did in fall of 2019. And if you do that, we’re all going to be shut down,” Pines said. To discourage social gatherings, the city of College Park raised the maximum fine for any person who violated health guidelines to $1,000. “That partnership was critical,” Pines said.
Despite the university’s best efforts, there were outbreaks, including one in February that temporarily forced all classes online after infections surged past 60 cases two days in a row. By April, the university had counted about 3,300 total cases since the start of the pandemic — not exactly a success, but better than many similar-sized schools, Pines said.
“I won’t pick on any other schools, but you go compare us to any of those schools, and I guarantee most of those are another 1,500 higher, Pines said. “Some of them are triple our numbers. Some of those are double our numbers, which suggests that our process and our approach work.”
Pines also used much of the pandemic to meet the student body. He joined the university as an assistant professor in 1995, raised a family — a daughter who graduated from the university in 2018 and son, Donovan, who plays for D.C. United — and ascended to engineering school dean. But many on the campus were strangers.
Pines made it a point to be visible. He made an effort, he said, to build community digitally, encouraging faculty and students to find new ways to engage each other through their computer screens. The president met with student leaders to try to repair the administration’s relationship with its more than 40,000 students. The relationship had been fractured by incidents such as the adenovirus outbreak in 2018, when the university waited 18 days to tell students the virus was on the campus, a decision that left students like Paregol vulnerable and weakened many students’ trust in the institution.
“There was a clear and positive change when President Pines took office,” said Dan Alpert, the school’s outgoing student body president and recent graduate. “Being able to work alongside student leaders to make things happen, I think that was a really great benefit.”
One point of pride is the acceleration of the campus’ sustainability goals. Pines this year pledged to bring U-Md. to carbon neutrality by Earth Day 2025, 25 years sooner than a goal announced in 2009.
“That was something student leaders were working on for years,” Alpert said. “I think what President Pines really shows is that if the university president wants something to happen, it will happen.”
But as the fall semester begins some students — returning from a year spent mostly away from the campus and eager to reintegrate themselves — want more say in shaping the university’s future.
“In the last year, the primary focus was covid,” said Kislay Parashar, a rising senior and incoming student body president. Parashar this year said he wants to address rising student fees and urge the administration to provide more resources for international students. “My big goal is, I would like to see President Pines include more student voices.”
Challenges ahead
Pines’s first year coincided with another national crisis — he took office about five weeks after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis and as protests tore through the country.
“There was a significant amount of stress and anguish over the virus, its health disparities among Black and Brown populations. And then number two, right in the middle of the summer, obviously, the George Floyd murder,” Pines said. “Because of what was happening to everybody at the same time, it just made it something that we had to address up front.”
On his first day in office, Pines outlined a dozen initiatives aimed at improving the university, about half of which specifically addressed the needs of underrepresented students. He also took steps to mend the university’s relationship with Black students, who have long felt isolated and ignored.
Students and university leaders collaborated on a list of 25 “critical issues,” which include doubling Black enrollment by 2025, hiring more counselors of color and implementing a mandatory racial bias training for all students and employees. The university is tracking its progress online.
But the upcoming school year holds more challenges. The university on Wednesday was leveled by a lawsuit from the family of Paregol, who died in 2018. Hundreds of employees are calling for pandemic hazard pay, a $15 minimum wage and more opportunities for telework.
“We want a higher level of productive dialogue with the administration, and I do think that starts with Dr. Pines,” said Todd Holden, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1072, the union that represents more than 3,400 university employees. Pines intervened last summer when housekeepers said they had been told to work in buildings without air conditioning, but, Holden said, “Dr. Pines’s engagement with workers on issues like that since [then] really hasn’t been there.”
Flagship universities say diversity is a priority. But Black enrollment in many states continues to lag.
And much of the work started by Black student activists remains unfinished, as well, said Saba Tshibaka, co-founder of Black Terps Matter.
“As an individual activist supporting the Black community at the University of Maryland, I do feel like my voice has been heard,” said Tshibaka, who graduated in May and was recognized at the ceremony for her activism. “But I think more could have been done.”
Two of the 25 demands have been completed, according to the university’s tracker. And Black Terps Matter has other requests that did not make it onto the university’s list of critical issues, including calls on U-Md. to stop purchasing furniture and other products from the state’s prisons.
“We want that entire thing completed,” Tshibaka said. “We need so much more.”
Pines is optimistic. Officials struck a partnership with Bowie State University to honor 1st Lt. Richard Collins III, a Black Bowie State and ROTC student who was murdered by a White U-Md. student while visiting the campus in 2017. The school updated its general education curriculum to introduce more conversations on race and identity, and it unveiled a new student and employee orientation program that highlights diversity, equity and inclusion. Social justice movements — on campus and elsewhere — in the wake of Floyd’s death paved the way for those developments, Pines said.
“If this was 2018, I’m not sure if this would have been able to have been done here,” Pines said. “Crisis leads to opportunity to affect serious change.”