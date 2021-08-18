At the emergency meeting at Paris High School this week, employees, parents and health professionals debated for more than an hour over the merits of having masks be a part of the district’s dress code. Clifton Fendley, the trustee who was the lone dissenting vote, said that while he was not against masks to help mitigate the spread of the virus, he believed the loophole used by the district to circumvent Abbott’s ban on mask mandates went against the board’s oath of office, according to the News.