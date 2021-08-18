The Paris Independent School District of about 4,000 students announced that it would include the masks in the dress code after its board of trustees said it was “concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees.” The district, about 110 miles northeast of Dallas, noted that Abbott’s executive order last month did not suspend a chapter in the Texas Education Code that gives school districts power to oversee health and safety measures, thus allowing Paris ISD officials to elect to “amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.”