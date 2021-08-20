PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD!

Due to lack of teachers and overwhelming number of staff/students who have tested positive over the weekend we will CLOSE SCHOOL FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK. We will have classes today and then dismiss at regular bus time with no classes until NEXT MONDAY - August 23rd. Any student staying home today or who is checked out by the guardian will NOT be counted absent.

Learning packets will be available for pick up tomorrow in the high school office — all packets are due when students return Monday.