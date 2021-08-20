“It is deeply troubling to see state leaders putting politics ahead of the health and safety of our students, and that instead of supporting our educators for doing the right thing, state leaders are trying to punish them,” Cardona said.
He also said in an interview Friday with WLRN that the civil rights division of the U.S. Education Department will investigate complaints from Floridians who say that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s masking ban prevents access to safe schools.
Biden announced on Wednesday that he had ordered Cardona to take action against governors who have banned mask mandates. The Education Department has also sent letters to DeSantis (R) and the governors of Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah, saying that bans on school masking mandates may violate federal law and that the department will be reviewing their actions.
DeSantis has been adamant that school districts allow parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in school, issuing a July 30 executive order to that effect.
But Alachua and Broward school districts went ahead with mandates as cases of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus skyrocketed in the state.
And on Wednesday, three districts joined them: Miami-Dade County, the fourth largest in the country; Hillsborough County, the eighth largest; and Palm Beach County, the 10th largest. Others are expected to do the same — and all of these districts could face financial consequences from the state.
If the districts do not, the orders say, they must provide annual compensation information for school board members. A news release issued by the Florida Department of Education said that funding would be withheld based on compensation to school board members that voted for the mask mandates.
It says: “As an initial step, the Florida Department of Education will then begin to withhold from state funds, on a monthly basis, an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of the school board members who voted to impose the unlawful mask mandates until each district demonstrates compliance.”
But the two official orders from the Board of Education say something a little different than the news release does. They say that if the districts do not reverse their mandates, the Florida Department of Education would then “begin withholding from state funds, on a monthly basis, an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of the school board, as an initial step.”
Still, both orders listed the names of members that voted for the mandates.
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in the department’s news release on Friday that Alachua and Broward school officials had broken state law.
“We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” he said. “These are the initial consequences to their intentional refusal to follow state law and state rule to purposefully and willingly violate the rights of parents. This is simply unacceptable behavior.”
According to the Orlando Sentinel, if the amount of money withheld is connected to the four board members who voted for the mandate, then Alachua could lose $13,429 a month. In Broward, eight board members backed the mask mandate and the district could lose $31,182 a month.
DeSantis faces several lawsuits, including one filed by the parents of 15 children with disabilities who attend Florida public schools, saying his executive order barring mask mandates interfered with their rights under federal disability rights laws.
In another lawsuit filed by parents challenging DeSantis, a Leon County judge will hold a hearing next week after the state lost its effort to have the suit thrown out.
Also on Friday, Florida’s NAACP and some Palm Beach County families filed a lawsuit against a rule by Florida’s Department of Health barring school districts from forcing students to wear masks.