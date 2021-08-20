Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the academy’s superintendent, initiated an investigation after learning midshipmen could have used outside sources, including other websites, during the exam, officials said. Academy leaders were also made aware that some midshipmen used an anonymous chat platform to discuss the exam after they finished.
“Character development is an ongoing process and midshipmen must make the choice to live honorably each day and earn the trust that comes with a commission in the Navy or Marine Corps,” Buck said in a statement Friday. “This incident demonstrates that we must place an increased focus on character and integrity within the entire brigade.”
Despite efforts by the physics department to prevent cheating — including requiring midshipmen to submit their calculations from the test on a sheet of paper — 105 midshipmen were identified to have probably accessed unauthorized resources during the test.
“The biggest vulnerability identified was inadequate proctoring,” officials said. The academy now “strongly advises” instructors to use paper-based, in-person tests and use browser security programs during online exams, officials said.
Eighty-two midshipmen were found to have violated the school’s honor code, and were retained in the brigade with sanctions and entered into a five-month remediation program, according to officials. Four other students were found not in violation and one is awaiting adjudication by the Brigade Honor Board.
The entire brigade of midshipmen conducted a day-long conference in April that included “intensive training and discussions on honor,” officials said, adding “there will be a renewed focus on character and professional development throughout this academic year.”
This story will be updated.