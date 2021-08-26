For many students, the start of the school year is the first time they’ve been back in the classroom for more than a year and a half. The first day of school can be a fresh start, but the pandemic is far from over.

School districts are contending with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all students and staffers wear masks inside school buildings. In Florida, some districts are imposing mask mandates, defying orders imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). In Mississippi, one county has already closed school for two weeks because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Parents and teachers: What questions do you have about the start of the school year? The Washington Post’s Amy Joyce and Valerie Strauss will answer your questions on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Joyce is a writer and editor of On Parenting. Strauss covers education and has been reporting on mask and vaccine mandates in districts across the United States.

Send us your question. Our answers will appear below. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.