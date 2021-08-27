In a milestone decision in the heated debate about mask mandates in Florida, Cooper declared that the state cannot require districts to offer voluntary mandates over “the preservation of general welfare,” comparing the masking issue to the difference between the right to drink alcohol and the criminality of drunken driving.
“We don’t have a right to go into a crowded theater and yell fire because we decided it’s our right to do that,” he said.
This injunction bars the Education Department’s enforcement against school districts not complying with a Health Department rule. The ruling came after DeSantis ordered state policy revised to allow parents to choose whether they want their children to wear masks.
The state’s legal team argued that parents suing the state did not have legal standing and had not named the Health Department in their lawsuit, so they could not effectively block the state’s actions. But Cooper disagreed.
The decision could be overturned by an appeals court or differ from the outcomes of other lawsuits moving through courts. Before Thursday’s ruling, DeSantis said that if his administration lost, it would appeal.
“If we win in trial court, I’m sure it will be appealed on the other side, too,” he told reporters. “And so that’s good. I think we obviously need to have this stuff crystallized.”
Florida is among at least eight states, including Arizona, Texas and Utah, that restrict school leaders from enforcing mask-wearing as students return to classrooms amid a national coronavirus surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Nearly all of those eight states face legal challenges from parents who say masks limit the spread of the virus.
Florida ranks fifth nationwide for the most new infections per capita; the hospitalization rate has tripled in the past month, and the state’s average count of covid-19 deaths reached a record 227 a day.
Florida’s school mask policy has come under criticism from other factions. Districts representing more than half the state’s children have defied the order to offer an opt-out option. The Biden administration admonished the governor and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for threatening to withhold school board members’ salaries for violating the new policy. Public health experts have urged authorities to enact mask mandates to curb the spread of infection.
During Thursday’s closing arguments, Michael Abel, an attorney representing DeSantis and state officials, said the governor’s executive order protects parents’ rights to make medical decisions for their children. He added that the data showing the efficacy of masks is “inconclusive,” despite broad consensus from health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that face coverings can protect the wearer and people in close contact. The CDC recommends that children wear masks at school.
Parents suing the state contended that the public health benefit of widespread mask-wearing in schools takes priority over individuals’ objections to masks. Those who testified voiced fears about their children, too young to be eligible for coronavirus vaccines, getting sick as more students are sent home because of exposure to the virus.
Infections among children under 12 in Florida have risen recently, with 20,331 new cases last week, according to state data. The FDA has given emergency-use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 and up.
“This is an emergency,” Charles Gallagher, the lead attorney representing parents, said during the proceedings, which took place over video because of the pandemic.
While most of the 67 school districts in Florida have not required face coverings, 10 districts, making up a majority of the state’s 2.8 million public school students, have said students must wear masks in class unless they are excused for medical reasons. Two of the first to require masks, districts in Broward and Alachua counties, have not backed down since the state warned that it would dock funding by a figure equal to school board members’ salaries.
While DeSantis and his aides have said mask mandates enacted by districts were not effective last school year, medical experts whom parents called to testify questioned the reliability of the data and expressed new concerns about the risk the delta variant poses to children.
“This does appear to be a more pathogenic virus that’s causing more illness in children in all age groups than the variants that we’ve previously seen,” Thomas Unnasch, a public health professor at the University of South Florida, testified.
The parents’ side compared mask rules with other public health requirements already followed in schools, from mandating specific vaccines to providing nut-free classrooms when students have severe allergies.
Amy Nell, a parent in Hillsborough County, testified that her family members wear masks to protect themselves but also for those around them.
“This isn’t going away without involvement from the community,” Nell said.
The state had parents testify about wanting the option for their children to not wear masks.
Ashley Benton, a Leon County parent, said her daughter’s pediatrician wouldn’t sign the forms to exempt her daughter because of her speech disorder.
“We know our children better than anyone,” Benton testified. “We can make decisions based on their individual needs.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
