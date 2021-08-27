While most of the 67 school districts in Florida have not required face coverings, 10 districts, making up a majority of the state’s 2.8 million public school students, have said students must wear masks in class unless they are excused for medical reasons. Two of the first to require masks, districts in Broward and Alachua counties, have not backed down since the state warned that it would dock funding by a figure equal to school board members’ salaries.