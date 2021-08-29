School started Aug. 16 for students in L.A. Unified, and as week two drew to a close the district had reported around 2,800 positive cases among students and others. The number was rising by the day, but only seven cases had been linked within a school setting, all at an elementary school in Hollywood that — like the rest of the district’s schools — remained open. Anyone testing positive was sent home to quarantine, and close contacts were identified and also required to quarantine unless they’re vaccinated and asymptomatic. Experts say it will become clear within a few months whether the program is working as intended — and if it does, other districts should take note.