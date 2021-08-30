On Monday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that his agency has heard complaints from parents across the country. “It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve,” he said. “The Department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely and the rights of local educators to put in place policies that allow all students to return to the classroom full-time in-person safely this fall.”